The Ministry of Health continues to increase its presence throughout communities island wide

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is taking steps to ensure that persons who have taken their first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, complete the process by taking the second dose.

This assurance has come from Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John, during the media conference hosted by the Ministry this week.

Miss John said the Ministry will be increasing its presence in communities across the country.

The Ministry had last week announced extended hours for vaccination

Today Covid 19 vaccination is being done at the Stubbs Polyclinic up to six this evening and tomorrow Friday, 22nd October, from 9:00 am- 6:00 pm