The Ministry of Health continues to provide impeccable service to persons living with HIV/AIDS
Persons Living with HIV/AIDS are continuing to benefit from the services provided by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, despite the challenges associated with the Covid 19 Pandemic.

This assurance has come from the HIV/AIDS Co-ordinator for Public Sector Entities in the Ministry of Health, Winfield Tannis.

Mr. Tannis said steps have been taken to ensure that sufficient medication is available for HIV/AIDS patients.

Mr. Tannis appealed to Persons Living with HIV to ensure that they comply with the Covid 19 Safety Protocols.