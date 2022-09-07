The Ministry of Health launches its month of activities to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day

A number of workplace initiatives will be facilitated by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment from next week, as part of activities to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day.

Caribbean Wellness Day will be observed this Saturday September 10th, with the theme: Power Through Collective Action

The Ministry of Health has launched a month of activities to coincide with the day, and the Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John said the workplace initiatives are among the activities planned.

Miss John said a workplace symposium is also planned for September 22nd.

