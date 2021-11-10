The Ministry of Health receives a donation of ventilators

The Republic of China, Taiwan has donated Medical Equipment to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Ten Ventilators were donated to the Ministry of Health, as part of a Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Lan handed over the ventilators to Health Minister St. Clair Prince at a ceremony at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Ambassador Lan says the donation will provide much needed support to the hospital service.

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince expressed thanks to Taiwan for the Ventilators which he says will greatly assist the country’s response to COVID-19.