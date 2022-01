The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache says the Ministry of Health is continuing to observe a significant increase in the number of positive cases of Covid 19.

Dr. Keizer-Beache says the Ministry started detecting this increase around the 28th of December.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the Ministry suspects that the omi-cron variant of Covid 19 may be circulating here.