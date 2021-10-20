The Ministry of Health to implement several new measures

Several new measures will soon be implemented by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Health St. Clair Prince as he expressed concern about the level of social activities throughout the country, despite the uptick of COVID-19 cases here.

Speaking at a Virtual Media Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Minister Prince said too many people are in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.