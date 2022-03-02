The Ministry of Housing continues to assist persons affected by last year’s volcanic eruption – NBC SVG

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel says families who can’t afford to pay for repair work to their homes which were damaged during last year’s volcanic eruption can contact the Ministry of Housing for assistance with materials.

He made the announcement, during NBC’s Face to Face programme, as he provided an update on the progress being made in relation to assisting persons whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the volcanic eruption.

Minister Daniel however noted that Cabinet has not approved any compensation for persons who have already repaired their homes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/HOME-REPAIR.mp3