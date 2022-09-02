The Ministry of National Mobilization and BRAGSA have been commended for their part in the construction of the new houses in Orange Hill

·1 min read
Home
Local News
The Ministry of National Mobilization and BRAGSA have been commended for their part in the construction of the new houses in Orange Hill
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of National Mobilization has been very instrumental in providing support to families impacted by the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions in April last year.

This is according to portfolio Minister Dr. Orando Brewster, as he addressed a ceremony yesterday for the hand-over of twenty-seven houses to residents at Orange Hill.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MUCH-ASSISTANCE.mp3

Minister Brewster said the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority BRAGSA played a very important role in the construction of the houses

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/THE-ASSISTANCE.mp3

The keys to the houses were presented by Minister Brewster and Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Montgomery Daniel.

See also

Delivering the Keynote Address, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed thanks to all Agencies and Individuals involved in the construction of the houses.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/GONSALVES-HOUSES.mp3