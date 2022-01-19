The Ministry of Social Development to improve the foster care programme – NBC SVG

Steps are to be taken here this year to improve the Foster Care Programme co-ordinated by the Ministry of Social Development.

This assurance came from Minister of Social Development Dr. Orando Brewster, as he contributed to the debate on the 2022 National Budget.

Minister Brewster said the programme will be scrutinized more closely, and training will be provided for Foster Parents.

Minister Brewster also disclosed that the Ministry will be moving to tackle the issue of street children this year.