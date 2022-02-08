The Ministry of Tourism and Culture to appoint an advisor for technological and promotional purposes – NBC SVG

An Advisor will be appointed in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture this year, to provide guidance on the use of technology to facilitate greater exposure for Vincentian culture.

Word of this came from Portfolio Minister Carlos James, during remarks at a News Conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC last week.

Minister James outlined the benefits of achieving greater exposure for Vincentian culture.

