The Ministry of Transport and Works to undertake numerous environmental projects in 2022 – NBC SVG

Minister of Transport, Works, Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel said his Ministry will embark on a number of environmental projects during the year 2022.

Minister Daniel made the disclosure as he contributed to the debate on the 2022 Budget Estimates in Parliament last week.

He disclosed that a special facility will be constructed next year to address the issue of used vehicle tyres which are left across the country.

Minister Daniel added that one million dollars has also been allocated for a project to relocate the asphalt plant currently located at Argyle.

Over 127 million dollars has been allocated to the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning for the 2022 Fiscal Year.