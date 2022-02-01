The Modern Port Project to see the implementation of a new management structure – NBC SVG

A new management structure will be put in place following the completion of the Modern Port Project in Kingstown.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he delivered the feature address at a ceremony held at a new housing site at Lowmans Leeward yesterday.

The houses were constructed by the Government for persons who have been relocated to facilitate the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, and the keys were officially handed over to the new homeowners.

Discussing various elements of the overall Port Project, the Prime Minister said a company will be established to manage the new Port when it is completed.

The Kingstown Port Modernization Project is expected to involve the construction of a new cargo port, as well as the creation of a road network to improve access and traffic flow around the Central Business District of Kingstown.