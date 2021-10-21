The Molecular Laboratory continues to make progress in clearing the backlog of Covid-19 testing

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Molecular Laboratory at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is making progress with efforts to clear the back-log of samples for Covid 19 tests.

This assurance came from Chief Laboratory Technologist, Elliott Samuel, during the Round Table Talk programme last night.

Mr. Samuel said this is a result of the decision to temporarily suspend exit screening at the Molecular Laboratory.

Mr. Samuel said, under the current arrangement, the exit screening is being done by private labs.