The Molecular Laboratory continues to make progress in clearing the backlog of Covid-19 testing

The Molecular Laboratory at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is making progress with efforts to clear the back-log of samples for Covid 19 tests.

This assurance came from Chief Laboratory Technologist, Elliott Samuel, during the Round Table Talk programme last night.

Mr. Samuel said this is a result of the decision to temporarily suspend exit screening at the Molecular Laboratory.

Mr. Samuel said, under the current arrangement, the exit screening is being done by private labs.