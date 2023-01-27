Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: The name of Wednesday’s drowning victim has been released, and he has been identified as Ian Wilford.

Reports say that, on the morning of January 25, Wilford, 42, along with his wife, Julie, and three other people – the boat captain, a female dive master, and another man – went diving three miles off Ffryes Beach.

Reportedly, while on the boat, at about 9 a.m., the dive master briefed the passengers on what should and should not be done.

Then, at about 9:30 a.m., they proceeded into the water and descended to about 30 feet, at which time, Wilford, a Canadian national, began to complain of ear problems.

The others reportedly left him and continued to descend to 55 feet. However, when they resurfaced about 45 minutes later, they did not see Wilford.

A search was carried out in the surrounding area, but they did not find him.

The group subsequently informed the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard, two helicopters, and a French boat; and a further search reportedly was conducted – without success.

However, when Shane Tonge, a diver from Urlings, carried out a subsequent search, he found Wilford’s diving glass at a depth of 30 feet, and his body at about 55 feet down.

The body reportedly was removed by Coast Guard personnel and taken to their base.

Wilford was pronounced dead by Dr. Affie Charles Barton at about 2:40 p.m. Corner Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards was informed and she gave permission to remove the body, which was taken to the Barnes funeral Home at the request of the family.

The Bolans Police Station was notified about the drowning at about 3:15 p.m. by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

NewsAmericasNow.com