The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority to host a series of activities

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is hosting a series of activities this month, leading up National Parks Day, which will be observed on Monday October 31st.

The activities are being held from this week with the theme: Conserving Nature – Sustaining Lives

Communications and Public Education Officer at the National Parks, Twanique Barrow says the activities include sessions at a number of schools across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BARROW-NATIONAL-PARKS.mp3

Miss Barrow said the activities will continue next week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BARROW-NATIONAL-PARKS-1.mp3

The activities will climax on October 31st with an Appreciation ceremony at the Botanic Gardens, beginning at 10am.