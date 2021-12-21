The New Democratic Party will be initiating a Memorial Lecture in honour of the late Sir James Mitchell – NBC SVG

The Opposition New Democratic Party will be initiating a Memorial Lecture in honour of the late former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sir James Mitchell.

The announcement was made by President of the New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday on Friday.

Dr. Friday also announced the renaming of Democrat House in honour of Sir James Mitchell.

Sir James died November 23rd at the age of 90. He was laid to rest in Bequia on Saturday, following funeral services in Kingstown and Bequia.