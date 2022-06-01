The newly launched Employee Assistance Programme will provide counselling and support to all Public Servants

Workers in the Public Service have been assured that the newly-launched Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) Unit will be providing counselling and support to all Public Servants, who may be negatively impacted by a range of social issues.

This assurance came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Public Service, Raymond Ryan, as he addressed the official launch of the Unit last week.

Mr. Ryan said the Counsellers at the Unit will provide assistance in a range of areas.

Mr. Ryan said a collaborative effort is required to ensure the success of the Unit.

