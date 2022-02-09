The Number of active Covid-19 cases here in SVG now stands at 214 – NBC SVG

·1 min read
Home
Local News
The Number of active Covid-19 cases here in SVG now stands at 214 – NBC SVG
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Health Officials say that active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are down to 214, following the recovery of 47 people.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee of NEMO, there are 12 COVID-19 patients in hospital and all twelve are unvaccinated.

The country’s death toll now stands at 99. Three of the deceased were fully vaccinated, one partially vaccinated and 95 unvaccinated.

See also

A total of 64-thousand 991 vaccines have been administered here. 34-tousand 479 first dose; 27-thousand 972 second dose and 2-thousand 540 booster shots.