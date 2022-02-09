The Number of active Covid-19 cases here in SVG now stands at 214 – NBC SVG

Health Officials say that active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are down to 214, following the recovery of 47 people.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee of NEMO, there are 12 COVID-19 patients in hospital and all twelve are unvaccinated.

The country’s death toll now stands at 99. Three of the deceased were fully vaccinated, one partially vaccinated and 95 unvaccinated.

A total of 64-thousand 991 vaccines have been administered here. 34-tousand 479 first dose; 27-thousand 972 second dose and 2-thousand 540 booster shots.