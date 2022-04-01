The number of active COVID-19 cases here in SVG remains at two – NBC SVG

The number of active COVID-19 cases here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains at two, with one person hospitalized with the virus.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says there are a total of 6,746 PCR COVID-19 cases. 1,589 Rapid Antigen cases and 8,335 total PCR and Rapid Antigen cases. Total recoveries 6,638.

Under the National Vaccination Programme, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 36,093. 30,188 persons had their two doses and 3,475 boosters.

The total vaccines administered 69,756.