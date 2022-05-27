The number of local active Covid-19 cases reaches 127

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 127 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says three new cases were recorded on Wednesday from 33 PCR tests, and ten new cases from Rapid Antigen tests.

Three recoveries were noted on Monday, and seven persons are currently hospitalized with the virus: five are unvaccinated, one is fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

8,670 cases of Covid 19 and 8,437 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

70,928 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,543 persons have received their first dose; 30,629 have received and 3,756 persons have received boosters.