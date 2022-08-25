The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to host a week of activities

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will host a week of activities from September 3rd to 10th

Assistant Director of Public prosecutions, Tammika Da-Silva-McKenzie says the activities will be held with the theme “Exploring Sexual Assault Cases through Medicolegal Lens from report to Court.

She says one of the highlights of the week will be a Sexual Assault Symposium to be held on September 7th and 8th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SAS-2022.mp3

President of the Lions Club of St. Vincent South, Lion Dionne John this morning presented a cheque to Mrs. DaSilva-McKenzie to support the activities.