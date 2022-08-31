The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to hold a week of activities

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is currently preparing to host a week of activities aimed at addressing the issue of sexual offences.

The activities will be carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Tameka Dasilva Mackenzie said Sexual Offences continue to be a cause for concern nation-wide.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/DOCUMENTED1.mp3

Mrs. Dasilva Mackenzie said next week’s program of activities will be held with the support of a number of local organizations as well as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/DOCUMENTED2.mp3

