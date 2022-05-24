The official launch of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project has been postponed

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the importance of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, which is expected to be officially launched very soon.

The official launch of the Project, which was set to take place today, has been postponed to a later date.

Speaking during the Issue At Hand Programme aired on WE FM on Sunday, the Prime Minister explained why the launch had been postponed.

The Prime Minister said, although the Project has not yet been officially launched, work has been ongoing.

