The Pink Cap City Walk slated for this afternoon

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association will host its Pink Cap City Walk this afternoon, as part of activities to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month

President of the Association, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose says the walk will begin at Heritage Square at three-thirty this afternoon.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BREAST-CANCER-WALK-1.mp3

Dr. Ambrose said the activities are held each year to heighten awareness on the importance of early detection in tackling breast cancer.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BREAST-CANCER-AWARENESS.mp3