The Police will be cranking down on motorist using colored lights on their vehicles – NBC SVG

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is again appealing to motorists using the nation’s roads to desist from  changing the colour of the lights used on their vehicles.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Kennie Jones of the Traffic Department during the Traffic Highlight program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Sergeant Jones said they are concerned about an emerging trend where motorists are changing the colour of the headlights on their vehicle and he reiterated that this is an offence.

Sergeant Jones said the Traffic Department has a zero tolerance approach to colored lights and they have stepped up their patrols  to address this issue.

He said motorists caught breaching this law will be prosecuted and  their vehicles can be removed from the road.

