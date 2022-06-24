The process of distributing debit cards to families affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption continues today

·1 min read
Home
Local News
The process of distributing debit cards to families affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption continues today
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The process of distributing debit cards to families who were impacted by the 2021 volcanic eruption is continuing today, at a number of locations.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves had announced that close to four thousand cards would be distributed this week.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, the Prime Minister outlined the locations where cards would be  distributed today and tomorrow.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-CARD-DISTRIBUTION.mp3

See also

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that the relevant Government Ministries will deal with any anomalies which arise during the distribution process.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-CARD-DISTRIBUTION-1.mp3