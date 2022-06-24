The process of distributing debit cards to families affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption continues today

The process of distributing debit cards to families who were impacted by the 2021 volcanic eruption is continuing today, at a number of locations.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves had announced that close to four thousand cards would be distributed this week.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, the Prime Minister outlined the locations where cards would be distributed today and tomorrow.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-CARD-DISTRIBUTION.mp3

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that the relevant Government Ministries will deal with any anomalies which arise during the distribution process.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-CARD-DISTRIBUTION-1.mp3