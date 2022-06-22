The Public Service Speaking Competition is set to take place tonight

Seven participants will be competing in the first ever Public Service Public Speaking Competition, set to take place here tonight.

The competition is being held as part of activities to mark Public Service Week.

Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit, Emma Jackson said competitors are drawn from various Ministries in the Public Service.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/EMMA-PUBLIC-SPEAKING.mp3

Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit, Emma Jackson, speaking with the Agency for Public Information, API.

The participants will speak on the topic: The general public is fully aware of the mandate of all government ministries and departments, and the work being implemented to advance the sustainable development goals as we recover from recent disasters, disease and pandemic.

The Lion’s Club and Toastmasters SVG is collaborating with the Public Service Reform Unit, to host the competition

It takes place at the Methodist Church Hall from seven this evening.