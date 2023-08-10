The Regional Preparatory Meeting for Small Island Developing States of the Caribbean culminates today

A Regional Preparatory Meeting for Small Island Developing States of the Caribbean will culminate here today, following three days of deliberations.

Sixteen countries are represented at the meeting, which is being held to assess development progress and agree on priorities for next year’s United Nations Conference on SIDS in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Caribbean countries are battling unique challenges, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changing weather patterns which are threatening ecosystems and damaging economies.

And this country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters says greater attention must be given to data collection and sharing, in the quest to tackle these challenges.

This week’s meeting is the second regional review meeting on the path to the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States, to take place in Antigua and Barbuda in May 2024.

The meeting will adopt an outcome document with comprehensive recommendations and strategic action plans, specifically tailored for the Caribbean region. The forum is being held at the UWI Open Campus.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel