The Rhine river is drying up, making it hard for cargo ships to travel

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Dortmund/London (CNN Business)Germany’s Rhine river is getting too dry, snarling supply chains and creating more problems for its struggling economy.

Water in the river has dropped to “exceptionally low” levels in some areas, disrupting shipping on the country’s most important inland waterway , German officials told CNN on Friday.

A lack of rainfall in recent months means that cargo ships are now carrying lighter loads, transport costs are soaring, and economic and power supply risks are worsening.

Last month, Germany’s Federal Institute of Hydrology warned that water flows at the Kaub gauge, located to the west of Frankfurt, were already at just 45% of average levels for this time of year. The agency said that had created “frequent obstructions” for ships.

Now, water levels are expected to fall even further before rising “very slightly” in the coming weeks, the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Authority said Friday.

