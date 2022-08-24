The Richmond Vale Academy continues to welcome international students to participate in Climate Change programme

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is continuing to welcome students from across the world, who are participating in programme relating to sustainability and Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation.

Director of the RVA, Stina Herberg said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now one of the leading countries in the world in relation to programmes of this nature.

Miss Herberg said several organizations and groups are also hosting projects which focus on Conservation and Climate Change.

