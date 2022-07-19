The Richmond Vale Academy has commenced work on a program to establish Backyard Gardens

The Richmond Vale Academy {RVA} has commenced work on a program to establish Backyard Gardens in Urban Communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was revealed by Director of the Richmond Vale Academy (RVA), Stina Herberg during an interview with NBC News.

She says the Urban Backyard Gardens program will be carried out in areas on the Leeward side of the country for 100 families.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/STARTED.mp3