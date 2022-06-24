The Richmond Vale Academy makes steady progress with the development of a Coral Nursery at Cumberland Bay

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) said steady progress is being made with the development of a Coral Nursery at Cumberland Bay, as part of its Coral Restoration program.

The RVA has established the first ever Coral Reef Garden in North Leeward and it has so far trained eight Vincentians to become Coral Reef Gardeners.

Director of the Academy Stina Herberg said the young Coral Reef Gardeners are doing an exceptional job.

Ms. Herberg said the RVA is also making a documentary on the Coral Nursery process, to encourage more women to become Coral Reef Gardeners.

