The Richmond Vale Academy resumes programmes

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) has announced the full resumption of its programmes, following last year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of the RVA, Stina Herberg told NBC News that a number of groups are currently participating in environmental and conservation programs at the Academy.

Miss Herberg said some sixty live-in students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries are expected at the Academy by November of this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/STINA1.mp3

Miss Herberg said the programmes offered at the Academy focus on a wide range of issues, including water conservation, environmental protection and team work.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/STINA2.mp3