The Rotary Club St. Vincent launches its first major global grant funded project

The Rotary Club St. Vincent launched its first major global grant funded project this morning at the Grenadine House.

The project which is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is geared at increasing breast cancer awareness and screening throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club St. Vincent Dr Janelle Allen gave an overview of the project

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/DR-ALLEN-OVERVIEW.mp3

Dr. Allen is encouraging citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to do early screening for breast cancer and other cancers, so they can receive the necessary treatment.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/DR-ALLEN-SCREENING.mp3

Chief medical officer Dr. Keizer-Beach said the new equipment provided by the Rotary Clubs will allow medical personnel to journey through the communities to provide breast cancer screening.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/KEIZER-EARLY-SCREENING.mp3