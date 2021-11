The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking to recruit new Members.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said the Police Force is in the process of interviewing vaccinated applicants to join the Constabulary.

The Prime Minister said this is part of the Restructuring of the Police Force to ensure it functions effectively.