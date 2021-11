The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have revealed the schedules for the Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket and netball.

The Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium from the 29th July, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on 7th August.

The first matches will be between Australia and India, and Pakistan against Barbados, the team that qualified from the West Indies.