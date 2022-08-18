The Schools Rehabiliation Programme is said to be progressing well

Steady progress is being made with the Schools Rehabilitation Programme, as students and Teachers prepare to return to the classroom for the start of the new academic year.

This assurance has come from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said the work is progressing well so far.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said work is being carried out on a number of schools to ensure that they are ready for the upcoming academic year.

