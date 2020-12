By *Jomo Sanga Thomas (“Plain Talk” Dec. 18, 2020) “We must investigate and interrogate our body of laws to determine whether our system represents rule by law or the rule of law.” — Justice …

A man accused of breaching a court order to stay away from his wife, who he allegedly stabbed, saw his bail revoked on Monday, but was given an earlier trial date. Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett …