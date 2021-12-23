The semi finals of the English Football League Cup will meet Arsenal vs Liverpool & Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur – NBC SVG

Arsenal will face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the English Football League Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur is a repeat of the 2015 final, when Chelsea won 2-0 at Wembley.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place over two legs, with the first of each played in the week commencing 3rd January next year.

The deciding legs will take place in the week commencing 10th January, with the final scheduled for Wembley, London on 27th February.

Eight-time winners Liverpool came from 0-2 and 1-3 down to make it 3-3 before they beat Leicester City 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling quarter-final yesterday.

Liverpool have not won the competition since 2012.

Arsenal, 5-1 winners over Sunderland on Tuesday, have lost three finals since their last English League Cup triumph in 1993.

Tottenham Hotspur have not won a major trophy since beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2008 final.

While Chelsea won 2-0 at Brentford yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur overcame West Ham 2-1.