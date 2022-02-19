The Seventh OECS Council of Ministers of Education Meeting continues – NBC SVG

The OECS Declaration for Education is among matters being addressed at the Seventh OECS Council of Ministers of Education Meeting, which began yesterday.

This country’s Education Minister Curtis King is chairing the Virtual Meeting with the theme ““Education in Extraordinary Times: From Vulnerability to Resilience”.

In his address at the opening ceremony yesterday, Minister King said the Education Stakeholders are reflecting on policies aimed at advancing Education in the region.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CRUCIAL-MEETING.mp3

Minister King added that there will also be youth participation in the meeting.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/IMPORTANT-MEETING.mp3

A virtual press briefing will be held this afternoon to inform the public of the outcomes and the way forward.