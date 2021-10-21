The St Vincent and the Grenadines Archery Association was formally inaugurated yesterday at a Media Launch at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. The Association is affiliated to World Archery Americas, the Continental organisation for the sport in the Americas.

President of the Association, Sanjay Jiandani said that the aim was to spread awareness of Archery throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today is the penultimate day of an Olympic Archery Development Seminar which began last Friday. It is being conducted by the Chairman of World Archery Americas Development Committee, Phil Graves who is also head of the Association’s Level 4 Training and Development System.