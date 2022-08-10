The SVG Community College launches a mathematics workshop

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has launched a two-week Mathematics workshop targeting primary school Grade Five students.

The workshop, which aims to develop a passion for Mathematics through interactive and fun activities, will see the participation of twenty-five students.

Director of the Community College, Nigel Scott says he is hopeful that the program will expand next year.

Students from the Sion Hill Government School, Calliaqua Anglican School, Belair Government School, Brighton Methodist School, and Fair Hall Government School are attending the Mathematics Workshop.

The workshop, being coordinated by Mathematics Lecturers, Dawn Scott and Samantha Porter and will run from August 8th – 19th, 2022,