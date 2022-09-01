The SVG Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Health to host a Back to School Health Fair

As final arrangements are put in place for the start of the new School year, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to host a Back to School Health Fair in Kingstown this weekend.

Operations Manager for the Red Cross Julia Simmons says the organization will be supporting the Ministry of Health in preparing the nation’s children for the new school year

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SIMMONS-HEALTH-1.mp3

Miss Simmons said health officials will be on hand to disseminate information on a range of health issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SIMMONS-HEALTH-1-1.mp3

Operations Manager at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Julia Simmons.

The Back to School Health Fair will be held this Saturday September 3rd at the Public Works Yard, from 9am to 2pm