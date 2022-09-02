The SVG Sailing Association will stage Bart’s Bash Regatta

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association will stage Bart’s Bash Regatta at Blue Lagoon Marina, Ratho Mill on 10th September.

It is being held in conjunction the UK Charity, Bart’s Bash which supports “sailing opportunities for all”.

Sailors from main-island, St Vincent, Bequia and Union Island have already registered for the Event, and over 1,000 clubs in 63 countries around the World are expected to take part, making it potentially the World’s biggest sailing regatta.

Competition will be in in four classes – Optimist, Open Skiff/bic shoreline sailboats, and the International Laser Class Association 6, a small single-handed dinghy,