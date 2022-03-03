The SVG Table Tennis Association has named four of the country’s top players – NBC SVG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has named four of the country’s top players to compete at Table Tennis Championships in Grenada and Guyana this weekend.

Akeil De Roche and Michel Creese will compete in the LQ Invitational Junior Tournament in Grenada on 5th and 6th March. They are scheduled to leave for Grenada tomorrow.

St Vincent and the Grenadines number one seed, Damion Dublin, and Mikael Hazelwood will leave home on Friday to take part in a Goodwill Invitational Tournament in Guyana on Saturday and Sunday.