The SVG Tourism Authority continues to monitor new Covid-19 variant and its impact on tourism
The SVG Tourism Authority is continuing to monitor developments in relation to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and its impact on the Tourism product of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Glen Beache said the Authority is keeping an eye on the new variant which has emerged.

Mr. Beache however welcomed the move to host some activities during the Christmas Season, while adhering to the Covid 19 safety protocols.

Mr. Beache also welcomed the increase in the number of persons taking the Covid 19 vaccine, but noted that there are still some challenges with international flights.