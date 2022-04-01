The Teachers’ Pension Amendment Bill has passed – NBC SVG

The Teachers’ Pension Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament, following extensive debate by Members of Parliament.

The Bill was tabled by Minister responsible for the Public Service Frederick Stephenson, and he outlined the reasons for the amendment.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/BILL-AMENDMENT.mp3

The other Bills passed were the Pension Declaration Bills for Leroy Jackson; Elvis Daniel; Antoinette Jardine and Janice May-McDonald.

Parliament has been adjourned to Thursday April 28th at 10am.