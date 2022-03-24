The three main traditional dances to be highlighted by the Department of Culture – NBC SVG

The three main traditional dances in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be highlighted by the Department of Culture, as part of activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Chief Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne told NBC News the Department is currently documenting the Punta, Quadril and the Maypole Dances to be featured in a book.

She said they expect to have this work completed by March 28th for the first publication.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PUNTA1.mp3

Miss Browne said the Department will also travel to the Grenadines to document the Cake Dance and the Bom Drum Dance.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PUNTA2.mp3