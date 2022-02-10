The total number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 144 – NBC SVG

There are now 144 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after 72 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday February 8th.

Four new PCR cases of the virus were recorded on Tuesday February 8th, from 38 samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 10.53-percent.

There were also eleven new rapid antigen cases.

Nine persons are currently hospitalized with Covid19.

Two are fully vaccinated and seven are unvaccinated.

A total of 8159 cases have been recorded to date, with 6468 recoveries.