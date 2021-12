The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be investing a significant amount of money in the Tourism Sector.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says this is important as sector has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the La Soufriere Volcanic eruption.

The Minister will present the National Budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year on Monday January 10th.